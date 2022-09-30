"I still do that today" - RVD reveals the one thing he learned from Chris Benoit

Rob Van Dam has revealed that he learned how to dry scoop protein powder from Chris Benoit when they worked together in WWE.

While 'dry scooping' might have recently emerged as a bizarre TikTok trend, Benoit was seemingly way ahead of his time as he allegedly consumed the pre-workout protein without any water during his prime.

Rob Van Dam appeared on the recent episode of Cafe de Rene podcast and recalled Benoit introducing him to the reportedly risky 'dry-scooping' practice.

"He taught me; he goes, 'Rob, you want some protein?' I said, 'I don't have a shaker or anything.' He holds this canister; he goes, 'You don't need one, watch!' He took a scoop of protein and went (gulped it down)." [2:48 - 3:00]

The WWE Hall of Famer still follows Chris Benoit's advice and has mastered swallowing protein supplements without any liquid.

RVD admitted that he sometimes even faces a hilariously messy situation while sticking to Benoit's method, as he briefly explained below:

"That became my thing after he taught me that, though. I still do that today, like, you know, three times a day. I get two scoops out of my protein powder, and I swallow them. Well, every once in a while, I f**k up, and I sneeze in the middle of it; it's not pretty, but." [3:08 - 3:40]

RVD opens up on his final conversation with Chris Benoit

During the same podcast interview, Rob Van Dam also disclosed some details of his last backstage interaction with Chris Benoit before the former world champion's death in 2007.

RVD was on his way out of WWE, and Chris Benoit was amongst the many stars who respected the superstar's bold decision. RVD and Benoit apparently had a similar chat when they were on the WCW roster in 1992 as a young Van Dam was unhappy with his position in the company.

While Benoit was against RVD quitting WCW during the early 1990s, the Rabid Wolverine did not stop his colleague from walking away from WWE many years later. RVD said that he felt vindicated after their conversation in 2007, which you can read more about right here.

