Iconic superstar who headlined WrestleMania, allegedly retired Hall of Famer - 5 other legends who could return to WWE and win a title

Who says legends can't do the unthinkable in WWE? Hall of Famers and legendary figures can still be on top of their game and shock the world years past their physical and professional prime. Lita recently proved that.

The former WWF Women's Champion returned to action for the first time in a year to team up with former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The two icons of their own respective generations battled Damage CTRL in a tag team competition.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai & IYO SKY fought hard to keep their Women's Tag Team Titles, but they ultimately failed to hold off the Hall of Famer and top star, losing their gold to Lita and Lynch.

This win marked Lita's first championship in 17 years. While fans are excited to see the talented star back in action, they're now thinking about who else may make a comeback.

Which legends could possibly return to World Wrestling Entertainment on a semi-regular schedule and win a title?

Below are 5 other legends who could return to WWE and win a title.

#5. Booker T may not actually be retired

Booker T is a true legend. He rose to fame as a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, but he's gone on to win over ten championships in WWE as well.

He's also a two-time Hall of Famer, first inducted as a solo star and then later as a member of the Harlem Heat. He recently returned to the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. In addition to that appearance, Booker does commentary each week for the NXT brand.

While Booker T did return to action via the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he has since claimed that he's hanging up his boots. He's recently insisted that he's done.

Still, wrestling retirements never last. The 58-year-old legend proved he's still in great shape, and he could certainly return for one last title run of some kind. Perhaps even on NXT.

#4. Trish Stratus appeared on RAW but could return on a more long-term basis

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus was arguably the biggest female star in WWE history prior to the Women's Evolution. She won the Women's Championship on seven occasions and went into the Hall of Fame in 2013 after becoming semi-retired in 2006.

The WWE Hall of Famer has already covered half of the goals at hand. She returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the most recent episode of RAW, where she helped Lita and Becky Lynch overcome Damage CTRL and become the new Tag Team Champions.

Still, it isn't known if her comeback will last for more than one initial week. If it is longer-term than that, it isn't yet clear how long she may stick around. The star could appear for a few weeks or even several months.

Regardless, Stratus could return to the promotion for one last title reign of some kind. She could win the tag belts for the first time ever or even the RAW Women's Championship.

#3. Bill Goldberg could win another title

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

Goldberg is one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era. He dominated World Championship Wrestling and had a memorable streak. He first joined WWE in 2003 and competed there for a year, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

The intense big man has appeared off and on since returning to WWE in 2016. While he's never a regular, the powerhouse returns for big-time bouts. His most recent appearance came at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Da Man returning to WWE and winning a title isn't unheard of, as he's already done so with the Universal Championship on two occasions since his 2016 comeback.

While he's recently discussed a retirement match of some kind, there's no doubt Goldberg is capable of having another title run. He's proven he can do it time and time again.

#2. Melina could return to WWE

Melina Perez first began wrestling in 2001. She rose to prominence through Tough Enough and ended up signing a contract with WWE's developmental territory. She went on to become a multi-time title holder on both RAW and SmackDown.

The talented star left the company in 2011. She has primarily appeared on the independent scene and at meet and greets since. The former NWA star has appeared on select mainstream shows, including as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Given her championship credentials, Melina would be a title threat to any women's champion in WWE. There weren't tag team titles, various women's titles in NXT, or the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships during her run with the company, so there's plenty for her to do for the first time.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could have one more title reign

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Steve Austin is arguably the highest-drawing and most popular babyface in WWE and pro wrestling history. He was a top star in the Attitude Era and won multiple world titles while working as an active competitor.

The Texas Rattlesnake retired in 2003 due to a neck injury but made an epic return at WrestleMania 38 last year. He battled Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1, but he hasn't had a match since.

Stone Cold was rumored to appear at WrestleMania 39 this year, but he’s yet to appear on television, leading many to believe he won't be in action. Still, last year he proved that he can go, and one more major title run would make for an incredible experience for the WWE Universe.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes