ICW News: Gonzo returns to The Asylum on December 1st

Gonzo will return!

Following an incredible inaugural event this past week, Insane Championship Wrestling have announced that ICW Gonzo will return to The Asylum on December 1st!

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster and Ticket Scotland at 10 am tomorrow - Friday 18th October - for the incredibly intimate show that takes place in just over a month.

The initial announcement for Gonzo promised that the show would be defined by four words: Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme.

Well, it most definitely delivered!

ALSO READ: ICW GONZO | Unconventional, Outrageous, Outlandish, Extreme and Must-see

ICW owner and founder Mark Dallas claimed that the show is the embodiment of ICW, ending the announcement with an emphatic statement.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

Following the first event, it's safe to say all of that was an understatement. The show saw NXT UK's Jordan Devlin, Kenny Williams and Isla Dawn all in action, as well as ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy, Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson, and rising stars such as Leyton Buzzard, Ravie-Davie and Kez Evans.

Meanwhile Joe Coffey crashed the party and got involved in an altercation that would see him removed from all upcoming ICW events and replaced at France 2000 where he was scheduled to face Andy Wild.

Coffey is also set to take on Stevie Boy for the World Championship in the main event of Fear & Loathing XII, but there is no word yet as to whether he will be replaced or whether another resolution may happen before then.

You can read all about the first show and catch all the results here.

Tickets for ICW Gonzo will be available here, or you can catch the show on ICW On Demand here.

