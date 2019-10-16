ICW News: Joe Coffey's replacement at France 2000 announced, Iestyn Rees to face Andy Wild

Another colossal clash will take place at France 2000

Insane Championship Wrestling have announced that Iestyn Rees will replace Joe Coffey at France 2000. Coffey had originally been scheduled to take on Andy Wild before being removed from the card following an altercation at the first-ever ICW Gonzo event.

The show takes place in Glasgow's Garage on October 27th, precisely one week before Fear & Loathing XII at SWG3. Viper vs Angel Hayze and Kid Fite vs Kez Evans have also been added to the card over the past 24 hours.

Why was Joe Coffey removed from the match?

WWE NXT UK Superstar Joe Coffey was removed from all upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling events following an unscheduled appearance at ICW Gonzo this past Saturday.

Insane Championship Wrestling issued a statement stating that the removal of Coffey from all upcoming events was due to a management decision.

New participants for advertised matches featuring Coffey will be announced in due course.

Under the circumstances, Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie at Gonzo Wrestling will not air. (2/2) — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 14, 2019

Sportskeeda was present at ICW Gonzo, where Coffey barged through the ICW fans and rammed into the incredibly intimate Asylum venue with his parka on and hood up, armed with a chain and a bottle of Buckfast before jumping the fence and assaulting current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy, ICW founder Mark Dallas and several crew members. You can see exclusive footage of the incident here.

An unscheduled intermission was announced after Coffey was escorted from the arena. Coffey had been scheduled to face Andy Wild at France 2000 and compete for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship at Fear & Loathing XII. No replacement has been confirmed for the latter as of yet.

France 2000

As well as Wild vs Rees, France 2000 sees Kenny Williams face off against Noam Dar, Viper take on Angel Hayze, Kez Evans go up against Kid Fite and an incredible Six-Man Tag Team Match with More Than Hype facing off against Kieran Kelly, Aaron Echo, and a man we featured on our Introducing... series - Leyton Buzzard!

Tickets for France 2000 are available here.

