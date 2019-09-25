ICW News: Grado vs Ravie Davie confirmed for Fear & Loathing XII

These two have quite the history...

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling as another match has been confirmed for the promotion's blockbuster event - Fear & Loathing XII - with Grado taking on Ravie Davie!

The pair have quite the checkered history, and it all looks set to come to a head at SWG3 in November.

The match adds to an already incredibly stacked card for the two-day event with WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar set to be in action and Sami Callihan confirmed for his ICW debut. We also have an ICW World Heavyweight Championship Match between Stevie Boy and Joe Coffey and a Good Housekeeping Match between Wolfgang and Liam Thomson for the ICW Zero-G Championship.

Grado on Ravie Davie and F&L

Former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions recently,and couldn't contain his excitement about the event - telling us that SWG3 is, in his words, "a f***ing quality venue" and that he's "fevered" for the event.

The former Impact Wrestling man 'from the tap end ae Stevenson' also opened up about his rival on the night, Ravie Davie.

He's got pictures coming up to me when he was a boy, a lot younger, with Grado signs in the front row, taking selfies with me, but I see a lot of Ravie Davie in myself.

Ravie Davie shot to prominence for his viral videos, where he famously woke up in Amsterdam having no clue how he got there, and several others where he joins in with Glasgow's street entertainers. But The Fresh Prince of Drumoyne Square is no slouch in the ring, and his rise in ICW has been equally as meteoric.

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." I can do those things, because I'm not a hero, not like @gradowrestling pic.twitter.com/k66fl0DyNr — The Famous Ravie-Davie (@Ravie_Davie_McC) August 25, 2019

Match of the night? Match Of The Day!

Grado went on to say that he tries to inspire The Fresh Prince of Drumoyne Square and give him advice, because he sees something in Ravie Davie that's few and far between in the business now - character.

I find, these days, there's a lot of times when wrestling, when I'm watching and some of the wrestlers are giving interviews and they're talking as if they're on Match of the Day. Do you know what I mean?

The former ICW World Heavyweight Champion even mocked a style that he sees post-match interviews, comparing the wrestlers lacking in the charisma department to footballers talking on the English Premier League highlights show.

They're talking as if...

[MONOTONOUS] "You know, the match was good, and da, da, da..."

It's missing that "HNNGH!" You know? A bit of character, razzmatazz, all that carry-on, I love it - and Ravie Davie's got that, so I'm loving working with him.

You can catch the entire interview below.

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, or you can catch the show over at ICW On Demand here.

