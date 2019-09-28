ICW News: Sami Callihan's opponent for Fear & Loathing XII confirmed

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 52 // 28 Sep 2019, 02:03 IST

Sami Callihan's debut has been set!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) tonight, as Impact Wrestling and former WWE star Sami Callihan's opponent for his ICW debut at Fear & Loathing XII, has been confirmed!

Callihan will compete against ICW's first ever Grand Slam Winner, BT Gunn, during night one of the monumental event in November, which emanates from Glasgow's SWG3.

The former Lucha Underground star has been one of the hottest names in wrestling over the past few years, most recently feuding with Tessa Blanchard in Impact Wrestling, with the pair having an absolute knock-down, drag-out spectacle at Slammiversary 2018.

The confirmation of Callihan's opponent comes hot off of the announcement that Grado will take on Ravie Davie at Fear & Loathing XII, with Noam Dar competing against Kez Evans and Leyton Buzzard.

Scotland's hottest promotion...

ICW is one of the most exciting promotions on the globe right now. Emanating predominantly from Scotland, the show is the brainchild of Mark Dallas, and has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and even running shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

Fear & Loathing is ICW's landmark annual event and this year takes place over two nights, and has previously saw Grado win the ICW World Heavyweight Championship at the aforementioned sold out SECC from Drew McIntyre, with help from WWE legend Mick Foley!

Grado even told me all about the monumental win at Fear & Loathing VIII when he joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions.

The following year at the Hydro, Joe Coffey would compete against Kurt Angle in a show where Finn Balor was the special guest commissioner - returning to ICW from WWE for one night only - and it's easy to see why WWE have such a strong connection with ICW, so much so that Triple H has even previously made a guest appearance.

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, or you can catch it via ICW On Demand here.

