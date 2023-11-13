If the Becky Lynch rumors are true, she could reunite with WWE star she has real-life heat with

Although she is technically a RAW Superstar, Becky Lynch has appeared on both the red brand and NXT over the last two months. Based on recent reports, The Man could also show up on WWE's other main weekly program, SmackDown, in the near future.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the seeds were planted for a four-on-four women's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 25. One team looks set to include Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. At the time of writing, the other team only consists of three members: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the fourth and final participant on the babyface team is expected to be Lynch. Not only will the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer bring star power to the group, but her inclusion raises questions about one of her potential partners.

Charlotte Flair famously fell out with Lynch in real life during their on-screen rivalry in 2018 and 2019. The latter claimed her former best friend was jealous of her success. Flair, however, believes they naturally grew apart as they got older and wanted different things in life.

The two women have not crossed paths on WWE television since facing each other in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021. Two years on, it will be impossible for WWE to tell the story of Flair and Lynch working together without addressing their history.

What happened when Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair in 2021?

Then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the opening match at Survivor Series 2021. The 18-minute bout ended with Lynch using the ropes to secure a pinfall win over her opponent.

The build-up to the match was just as emotionally charged as the in-ring battle itself. On the October 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown, Flair and Lynch were supposed to exchange their titles after being drafted to opposing brands. In an unscripted moment, The Queen dropped the RAW Women's Championship on the mat instead of letting her rival take it from her.

Lynch said on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show that "there was a lot of heat there afterwards." The Man thought Flair purposely made the segment difficult when it "should've been easy."

What do you expect to see from Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ahead of Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.