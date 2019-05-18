Impact Wrestling Results (May 17th, 2019): World Champion suffers significant spinal trauma

Brian Cage's two biggest rivals may have some unfinished business

We started off tonight with the Knockouts Battle Royale, featuring Jordynne Grace, Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, Scarlett Bordeaux, Tessa Blanchard and more. Grace and Rayne have had their problems with Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie in the past, and the 5-time Women's Champion Rayne hopes to prove she deserves a shot at the belt with a huge performance tonight.

Before the match could commence, Glenn Gilberti came out and talked down to the ten contestants in the ring, claiming that the only way people would enjoy this match was if it was a bra and panties match. The knockouts immediately stomped him out and sent him out under the ropes scurrying to the announcer's desk.

Knockouts Battle Royale

The Knockouts Division's top talents battled it out in over-the-top rope action to kick off Impact

Blanchard and Grace were targetted by the rest of the knockouts, with four a piece taking on each one. Both women fought their way out and met in the middle of the ring, but the other combatants jumped back on them.

Blanchard was tossed into the corner with a hurricanrana by Tasha Steeles, who was attacked by Alisha Edwards. Edwards took several strong kicks from Solo Darling, but managed to get back on top and drop her with a reverse mat slam. Grace came in and interrupted the brawl, bringing Darling down with a piledriver.

Rayne took Grace out with a whipping crucifix bomb. On the outside, Karissa Rivera and Ashley Box were brawling on the apron. Tessa Blanchard took advantage, eliminating them both. Kiera Hogan rocked Steeles with a side kick, nearly knocking her from the top of the turnbuckle to the ground. Darling eliminated Steeles, but was dropkicked off the apron by Grace. Blanchard sent Edwards over the top with a military press slam, landing on top of three of the eliminated competitors.

Kiera Hogan avoided a muscle buster, connecting with a side kick to the jaw. In the ropes, Grace evaded elimination for a time, but was taken out by Hogan while she was distracted with Blanchard. As Madison Rayne was on the apron, she was taken out by Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie beat her down, but she wasn't officially eliminated. It didn't take long for three of the remaining four contestants, Hogan, Blanchard, and Bordeaux, to toss her out, though. The fourth? Glenn Gilberti.

After a quick commercial break, we saw Hogan was hung up in the turnbuckle, and was dropped with a Codebreaker. Blanchard turned around and was planted with a brutal powerbomb from Bordeaux. Bordeaux and Hogan went at Blanchard 2-on-1. Hogan ruined the alliance quickly, rocking her with a superkick as she ran in for a clothesline on Blanchard. Hogan sent her over the top with a clothesline.

Hogan nearly sent Blanchard over the top with a hurricanrana, and found herself on the apron with Blanchard. They traded shots while attempting to hold onto the ropes. Hogan avoided a punch and tried to German suplex the former champion off the apron, but Blanchard held on and tossed her off.

Gilberti snuck in while Blanchard tried to celebrate, leaving her in a daze after a clothesline. Gilberti then sent her out, picking up the win.

Results: Glenn Gilberti won the Knockouts Battle Royale.

Footage was shown from last week after Impact went off the air. Willie Mack was attacked by Michael Elgin in the parking lot, sending him into one of the trucks with a powerbomb.

