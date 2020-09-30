IMPACT! Rumor Roundup: Contracted Superstars expected to leave WWE and join; Details on The Rock's huge upcoming appearance; Offer to AJ Styles; RVD to re-join Vince McMahon? - 30th September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the IMPACT Wrestling rumor roundup where we bring te biggest stories from the Impact zone. We have a jam packed edition for you today as we will discuss what the future holds for a former WWE and IMPACT World Champion now that he has reportedly left IMPACT Wrestling.

We will also talk about the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV and what we can expect. In the biggest news, we will talk about The Rock's first appearance for Impact Wrestling and what we can expect from it.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and check out the big stories from IMPACT Wrestling:

#5 Multiple WWE Superstars interested in joining IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater revealed recently that many Superstars have inquired with him about joining IMPACT Wrestling after their contract with Vince McMahon expires.

Heath Slater joined IMPACT Wrestling after being released by WWE earlier this year. Even though Slater is still a 'free agent', he has become a big part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Here is what the former 3MB member had to say while speaking to TV Insider:

"They know when they are locked down under contract, they can’t get out. That's the bottom line. You may have well signed yourself up for the military. But guys that did get released and guys from other companies have been texting and calling and asking about Impact. The WWE crew, some of them have been like, 'Man, that would be awesome to do this, But I still got a year-and-a-half or another year.' I’m like, 'Remember what you’re saying because years go by pretty fast. So if you really want to, I might know a guy.' The interest is there for sure."

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars will join IMPACT Wrestling.