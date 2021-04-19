IMPACT Rumor Roundup: Hall of Famer to debut, superstar rejects WWE offer to return, Samoa Joe push (19th April)

Welcome to this week's edition of the IMPACT Wrestling Rumor Roundup. IMPACT Wrestling are marching forward towards their biggest PPV of the year - Rebellion. The show will see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs title match.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some of the interesting prospects for IMPACT Wrestling. A WWE Hall of Famer is set to make his debut for the company, while another former WWE Superstar reveals why he rejected WWE's offer to return and much more.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors regarding IMPACT Wrestling:

#5 IMPACT Superstar Heath Slater refused to return to WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current IMPACT Superstar Heath was released by WWE last year as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Heath soon became a part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Heath revealed that WWE had made an offer to him to return to their company in 2020 itself. However, he said the pay being offered was very low and he already had obligations with IMPACT. So he had to refuse WWE's offer to return:

"They offered me one back, but it was like half of what I was making. I was like, ‘Nah, I need to find myself and do other things and just chill."

Heath also revealed that he was in talks with multiple companies after he was released but ultimately chose to join IMPACT Wrestling.

You don’t lose if you get knocked down. You lose if you stay down. pic.twitter.com/5fJbz0HVfd — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) March 30, 2021

"I talked to IMPACT, New Japan, and ROH. I talked with AEW after I went with IMPACT. They just wanted me to come in for a three-week thing to do some things. I was already committed with IMPACT."

