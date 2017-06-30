Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron wants to retire with Impact Wrestling

Alberto El Patron is very happy with his position in Impact Wrestling.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 17:38 IST

Alberto El Patron is a happy man

What’s the story?

Alberto El Patron recently did an interview with the Mirror to promote the upcoming Slammiversary event. The reigning GFW Global Champion told the British newspaper that he was very happy with his stay in Impact Wrestling and that he planned to retire with the promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

El Patron debuted for Impact Wrestling during the television tapings on March 02, 2017, and was almost immediately given a shot at the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship, but his efforts to win gold didn’t bear fruit as the match ended in a dusty finish.

The Pride of Mexico wouldn’t be denied, however, as he then chased Magnus and captured the GFW Global Championship.

The heart of the matter

During his interview, El Patron stated that he always wanted to be a part of Impact Wrestling, but the circumstances weren’t in his favour. He also said that he was enjoying wrestling again and planned to retire with Impact Wrestling. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

It was time for Alberto to find a new place, a place to make him love and enjoy wrestling again and IMPACT needed another big star, another big name, and now with the new people in charge, they were able to give me the right offer. At that point, I joined the company and that is why I am so happy right now. I am going to retire in IMPACT Wrestling because I am just so happy.

What’s next?

Alberto El Patron faces Bobby Lashley at Slammiversary on July 02, 2017, in a match to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight and GFW Global Championships.

Author’s take

It is heartening to see that El Patron is content with his role in Impact Wrestling. However, the company is struggling to find a lucrative television contract in the United States and may not be able to pay the former WWE Champion’s wages for much longer.

