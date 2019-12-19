Impact Wrestling News: Details on Killer Kross' contract revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 06:56 IST SHARE

Kross Free

As reported, Killer Kross has been released from Impact Wrestling. This has been months in the making and Kross was finally granted his wish to leave the company.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed on Twitter that there is no non-compete clause attached to his contract.

Fightful Select was able to confirm that Killer Kross does not have a no-compete clause as it relates to his exit. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 19, 2019

Why did Killer Kross leave Impact Wrestling?

Killer Kross and Impact Wrestling were not on the same page for several months. He even declined a huge six-figure deal a few months ago. Before that, Kross had actually asked for his release once his pay-raise was denied. He revealed during an interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that he was told to get another job if Impact wasn't enough. He said,

"Being told to go get another job by your job, that’s f*cked up. You’re struggling to make ends meet taking care of people, and the job that you can barely afford to have tells you to go get another job so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s. It’s a weird feeling.

Where will Killer Kross go?

Considering his status, he could actually go anywhere he wants. The most likely possibilities are NXT and AEW. His girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux already works at Full Sail University while AEW is always on the cards. Whatever the case may be, all will be revealed in 2020.