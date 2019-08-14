Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page reacts to the North breaking a wrestling tradition

Impact's Tag Team Champions

The wrath of the North

When it comes to wrestling in Canada, there are a few rules that, save for a few cases, almost always apply.

The Sharpshooter gets a great pop Canadians don't get booed.

Canadians are welcomed home with open arms as kings and queens, whether they be faces or heels. As long as no one slags off on the country, they're behind their homegrown heroes 100%.

We've seen it with the likes of Edge, Christian, Trish Stratus, and even Bret Hart himself, who at a certain point was one of the most hated men in America but undeniably loved in his home country.

Ethan Page & Josh Alexander break the mold

Recently, Impact Wrestling shot several episodes in Windsor, Ontario, Canada where many felt The North would be welcomed as conquering heroes, bringing the Impact Tag Team Titles home. However, All Ego Ethan Page was pretty sure that it would turn out differently, as he told Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview.

The thing that blew us away, we went to film television in Windsor and we had won the tag titles so we go and everyone's like 'You guys are going to go out there and they are going to embrace you like the Canadians are bringing the gold home' and I just turn and go 'No, they're not, they're going to hate us.' and they were like 'No, they won't.'

The locker room and backstage producers assured them that they were about to get a huge ovation. Page knew in his gut, however, that they were walking into hostile territory. Needless to say, he was right.

We go out, we put our hands in the air, they start booing us, and to me it's like the greatest victory of all time. We get to the back and D'Lo Brown, our producer, is like 'I can't believe Canadians got booed in Canada!

It seems that the 29-year old star really understands his audience if he can predict something like that.

Check out the rest of Chris Van Vliet's interview with Ethan Page above. He delves into his time trying to get signed with Impact Wrestling, and even attempts to give his own Mt. Rushmore of Canadian Wrestlers. (Spoiler, Bret Hart is there)

If you'd like to know more about Chris Van Vliet, his style on conducting interviews, and more, be sure to tune into the next episode of Dropkick DiSKussions with our own Gary Cassidy!