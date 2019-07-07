Impact Wrestling News: Impact Tag Team Titles to be defended in a triple threat match at Slammiversary XVII

The North face a tough challenge days after winning the titles

What's the story?

In a surprising turn of events, new Impact Tag Team Champions were crowned last night at Bash at the Brewery on Impact+. With that, it was unclear if the Rascalz would get their title shot at Slammiversary XVII. However, it seems that question has been answered.

In case you didn't know...

A month ago, the Rascalz took LAX to the limit in a championship bout. We never got a legitimate decision to the match, though, as Trey Miguel wound up costing the young tag team the titles, causing a disqualification.

Though they lost the match, Trey, Dez, and Wentz attempted to get a rematch when stepping on LAX territory a few weeks later. Santana, Ortiz, and Konnan beat them down, leaving them out cold on the floor, but accepted their challenge. With that, it was made official, and the Rascalz were poised for one final chance at the belts, taking on Santana and Ortiz at Slammiversary.

Last night, Trey, Wentz, and Dez faced off in a triple threat match to see who would go on to fight this Sunday. Whoever was pinned or submitted would have to sit on the sidelines. It was a fast paced, high impact contest, ending when Wentz and Dez both pinned Trey following the Hot Fire Flame, sending them to Slammiversary.

However, we learned earlier in the night that, while Impact was taking place, new tag team champions had been crowned. At Bash at the Brewery, The North managed to overcome the four-time champions, picking up their first titles the promotion.

The heart of the matter

With The North conquering LAX at Bash at the Brewery, it wasn't exactly clear if they would have to defend the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles against LAX or the Rascalz at Slammiversary. Though the Rascalz were the #1 contenders, Santana & Ortiz were guaranteed a rematch.

Today, Impact Wrestling made an official announcement, revealing that both teams would get their shot at The North. The titles will be defended in a three-way tag team match.

What's next?

Tomorrow night, The North must step up to an incredible test, as they're pitted against two of the best tag teams on the roster, if not the world. For their first defense, they've definitely got their hands full. Will the Rascalz finally rise to the top of the division? Will The North solidify themselves as the #1 team in Impact? Or will LAX leave Slammiversary with the gold around their waists, returning to the status quo?

