Best and worst of Impact Wrestling before Slammiversary- Major botch, Ref makes in-ring debut

Tessa Blanchard was in savage mode against Sami Callihan tonight

Slammiversary is the Impact Wrestling equivalent of SummerSlam, and I have to say it's one of the pay-per-views I'm most looking forward to in 2019. The card is stronger than ever, despite the fact that Impact Wrestling has seen much better days in the past.

This week, we saw one of the strongest episodes of Impact Wrestling that I can remember. I don't think there was ever a point where I was bored or tired, because the show just flowed along at a really good pace.

Often times, I have to critique Melissa Santos during the commercial breaks because she never seems to get the microphone working in time. I'm glad to report that Santos did successfully manage to turn her mic on this time, and was a great host during the ad breaks, even bringing her baby on-screen for a brief spell.

There were definitely way more positives than negatives during the show.

#1 Best: Incredible 3-way match

There's just something special about watching three members of a stable take each other on. Trey, Wentz, and Dez faced each other in a thrilling contest to determine which of the three will go on to Slammiversary to take on the reigning tag team champions.

Because these men have trained together, been on the road together and share the same wrestling style to a certain degree, the match was absolutely off the charts. The audience was invested from start to finish, and even though the fans may not have necessarily been rooting for one of the three men to win, the fact that the match was so action-packed reeled them in.

This was possibly the best thing about the show. Unfortunately, Impact Wrestling made a major botch with regard to their Slammiversary opponents.

