Elgin's anniversary did not go as planned

Night One of Rebellion (see results here) was an incredible two hours of nonstop action. Kylie Rae's bout with Kiera Hogan was a show-stealer, Willie Mack finally shut up the arrogant mouth, now, former X-Division Champion Ace Austin, and Ken Shamrock put Sami Callihan to sleep. All that, and we've still got a lot more to go!

Last week it was revealed that there would be some changes to the show considering travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, IMPACT was ready to deliver, and that started off with a four-way match to open the show.

We kicked off night two of the Rebellion event with an incredible four-way X-Division bout. One of the more recent signees, Chris Bey, took on three of the best that IMPACT Wrestling has to offer, including Trey and former X-Division Champion Suicide.

Explosive four-way action starts off Rebellion Night Two

Suicide vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju vs Trey

Raju and Bey attempted to send Suicide and Trey into one another, and vice versa, leading to a standing four-way switch before Suicide and Trey sat back to watch the action. Bey and Raju eventually realized what happened, leading to Bey launching Suicide into the corner with a shotgun dropkick.

Raju dumped Trey to the floor as he and Bey took turns battering Suicide. Suicide managed to lock Bey in an abdominal stretch. When Trey rushed in, Suicide caught him as well, leaving Trey and Bey in a double abdominal stretch.

Raju knocked Suicide to the floor, leaving the other three competitors trading strikes. Raju got the best of Bey and Trey with a series of boots and elbow strikes. After dumping Trey on Bey, Raju hit a standing double stomp for a two-count.

Suicide rolled back in, hammering Raju with a roundhouse before dumping Raju in the corner with a top rope arm drag. Trey interrupted Suicide's offense, sending Raju into him for a neckbreaker/DDT combination.

Bey followed up, nearly rolling up Trey when Suicide rocked the Rascal with a forearm in the ropes. Bey took out Suicide with a wrecking ball dropkick and dumped Trey to the floor. Raju was next, but Bey overcame him as well.

Suicide taunted Bey and avoided Bey's dive through the ropes. He launched himself onto Raju and Bey with a diving senton. Trey followed that up with a running step up plancha. Back on the inside, Raju broke out of the pinfall by two. Bey stepped up and was met with a double stomp to the back of the head.

Suicide followed up and blocked the tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT. He picked up Trey for a stalling vertical suplex, allowing Chris Bey to land a cross body off the top. As Suicide went for the pin, Raju broke it up with a diving double stomp.

Bey avoided Raju's striking combination, sending him down to the mat with a spinning roundhouse. Suicide felt Bey's wrath next, taking a running forearm smash in the corner. However, Trey avoided Bey's attack.

Raju planted Trey with a rolling fishermans' neckbreaker before dropping him with a sit-out facebuster. Bey knocked out Raju with another kick, but was planted by Suicide with a pendulum facebuster.

Suicide took Trey to the top only for Trey to escape, catching Suicide with a cheeky nando's kick. Raju rushed in, only to get tripped up and sent into the middle turnbuckle. Trey knocked both of them across the ring with a 619. As Trey hit the diving meteora on Suicide, Raju managed to dump him to the floor, hoping to steal a win.

Bey, at this point, had recovered, and took out Raju with the axe kick to the back of the head.

Results: Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju via pinfall.

Grade: B+

After the match, it was revealed that Jordynne Grace was unable to defend her Knockouts Championship against Taya Valkyrie, as both were unable to make the taping. Instead, we would get Rosemary vs Havok in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.

We were shown an interview with Josh Mathews and IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard who, also, was unable to make the tapings. Neither was Eddie Edwards, but her other challenger, Michael Elgin was there. In fact, he claimed that by the end of the night, he would be the new champion.

Blanchard said it didn't matter, as no matter what he pulled off tonight, to be the man, he would have to beat the woman.