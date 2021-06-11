IMPACT Wrestling Results: Huge decision made about World Title picture; X-Division stars takes out top heavyweight

IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds will go down this Saturday, and we still had a few more matches to finalize. AEW's Tony Khan was here to talk to IMPACT Wrestling EVP about the possibility of adding Sami Callihan to the match. Of course, Don Callis would do everything he could to put a stop to that.

Rosemary had a match against Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship all lined up for Against All Odds. However, she had one last hurdle tonight when she faced Havok, who was trying to take the Demon Assassin's opportunity. These two long-time rivals would go to war for a chance at The Virtuosa.

All that, plus an epic tag team match between Josh Alexander's many challengers and a street fight in the main event featuring W. Morrissey and Willie Mack. We kicked things off, though, with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship announcement.

Tony Khan, Scott D'Amore, and Don Callis discuss about the IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds main event

Tony Khan thanked Scott D'Amore for being such a gracious host and was ready to hear what he had to say about Kenny Omega's title defense at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds this Saturday. Before Scott could get to it, he was interrupted by Don Callis.

The Invisible Hand of IMPACT Wrestling claimed that Khan and D'Amore were scheming and plotting to dethrone Kenny Omega of his gold. Callis wanted to keep Sami Callihan out of the IMPACT Wrestling World Title bout.

Callis ran down the reasons. First off, if there's a promotion that has a blacklist, Sami Callihan is on it. The Draw was also responsible for nearly ending the career of Eddie Edwards.

D'Amore cut him off and stated that The Good Brothers prevented Sami from securing the No. 1 Contendership at Hard Justice, and thanks to them he beat Moose by DQ last week.

By those facts alone, Sami Callihan was owed a shot. Callis tried to appeal to the business side of this whole deal. Callihan didn't need to drag down a match between the best athletes of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in Omega and Moose. D'Amore and Tony Khan whispered back and forth before making it official. Moose will face Kenny Omega in a one-on-one match up at Against All Odds.

Khan added something else, though, stating that Kenny Omega and Moose would fight at Daily's Place.

However, he stated that the winner of the match at Against All Odds will defend the title against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

