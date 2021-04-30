IMPACT Wrestling Results: Another NJPW star set to debut; Kenny Omega nearly stripped of title

History was made at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion. Several new champions were crowned, including Kenny Omega, who became the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. It was a stellar match up and saw Rich Swann leave everything in the ring but come up just short against the Best Bout Machine.

Josh Alexander also captured the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship while Jordynne Grace and her new partner Rachael Ellering defeated Fire 'N Flava to win the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles. It was a great show, arguably one of the better pay-per-view events of the year.

IMPACT Wrestling followed it well, with an episode full of qualifying matches and an X-Division Title bout. The show started off with Scott D'Amore's office being crowded by the roster, as they all wanted a shot at Kenny Omega.

IMPACT Wrestling Co-VP Scott D'Amore opened the show officially with the roster around the ring. D'Amore addressed the story regarding Kenny Omega and the world title. On May 15th, IMPACT Wrestling Under Seige, there's going to be a six-way match to determine Omega's No. 1 contender.

That is...unless Kenny Omega failed to get to the show tonight. If that were to happen, Omega would be stripped of the belt and that match would crown the new champion. As far as who would be in that six-man? It's time for some qualifying matches, folks, and the first one was up next.

Jake Something had impressed Scott D'Amore and everyone at IMPACT Wrestling since venturing out on his own. He had a shot at the big times tonight and went toe-to-toe with the returning Chris Bey.

Jake Something vs. Chris Bey on IMPACT Wrestling

Advertisement

Jake Something battled the former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion while they were surrounded by the locker room at ringside. Something launched Bey around the ring, but Bey always seemed to land on his feet.

Bey countered a leaping senton, turning it into a sunset flip. However, Something kicked out and hit that leaping senton again. Bey turned things around with some strikes in the ropes while avoiding the big man's paws. A diving crossbody earned Bey a near fall.

Advertisement

Something's powerbomb was countered, and bey hammered him with a big spinning back kick. It wasn't enough to put him down, and big Jake Something turned another kick into a sit-out powerbomb. Bey responded with a Code Red for a two-count.

Bey's cutter was blocked, and he rolled out to the apron to avoid that short-arm clothesline. Jake launched him over the ropes and back inside, trying to follow up with his big running shoulder thrust. Rohit Raju distracted Jake, though, allowing Bey to hit a running dropkick and use the ropes for the pin.

Results: Chris Bey defeated Jake Something via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

Don Callis told Kenny Omega to get here via his private jet, and when he turned around, he was face-to-face with IMPACT Wrestling's Draw, Sami Callihan.

He vowed that he'd be coming for what was his the second Omega made it to the building.

1 / 6 NEXT