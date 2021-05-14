IMPACT Wrestling Results: Deonna Purrazzo's challenger revealed; Sami Callihan sends message to Kenny Omega

Just a few days ahead of Under Siege, we still had a few matches to build to, and IMPACT Wrestling more than delivered. Several title bouts were set up tonight, as well as some number one contender's matches.

On Before The IMPACT, Tasha Steelz picked up a big win on Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace, dropping her with the crucifix bomb. At IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege, Fire 'N Flava will battle Grace and Rachael Ellering for the titles.

We kicked the night off with more Knockouts action. Former Knockouts Champions Rosemary and Havok reignited their longstanding rivalry in hopes of getting a shot at Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege.

Rosemary vs. Havok on IMPACT Wrestling

Rosemary and Havok shook hands as we kicked off this opening contest for IMPACT Wrestling. Immediately after, though, they came to blows. Rosemary was bowled over by Havok as Decay watched on from ringside.

Both knockouts traded big boots, and it seemed that they were evenly matched. However, a nasty STO backbreaker left Rosemary in dire straits in the corner. Another big boot drove Rosemary's face into the turnbuckle as Havok jaw-jacked with Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

The Kaiju Queen of IMPACT Wrestling locked in a nasty camel clutch, but couldn't keep Rosemary from getting to the ropes. Havok hammered Rosemary with rear-mounted elbow strikes, and it seemed that Rosemary was nearly out cold.

Rosemary fought back, managing to catch Havok with a missile dropkick. After several attempts, Rosemary hit an exploder suplex for a nearfall. Rosemary hit a spear but failed to get the win. Unfortunately for Rosemary, she wouldn't have a chance for any more offense, as Havok spiked her with the Tombstone Piledriver.

Results: Havok defeated Rosemary via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A-

Deonna Purrazzo attacked the new #1 contender after the match, but couldn't bring Havok down. When she ran, Rosemary tossed her back in the ring and Decay kept Kimber Lee and Susan from interfering. Havok spiked The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion with the Tombstone to end the segment.

On IMPACT Wrestling last week, Doc Gallows laid out Juice Robinson with the help of Kenny Omega.

The AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was back tonight, vowing to coach Karl Anderson to a victory against David Finlay tonight.

