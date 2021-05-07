IMPACT Wrestling Results: No. 1 contender match finalized; Bullet Club member debuts

This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling helped fill out the rest of Under Siege. We still needed three more participants for the six-way number one contender's match for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. However, we also saw a few title matches set up for the event as well, including the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Titles.

This week saw the debut of another NJPW talent, as Bullet Club's El Phantasmo kicked off his career in the X-Division. All that and more on this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Jake Something picked up a big win over Shera on Before The IMPACT.

We kicked the night off with a qualifier for the six-way #1 contender's match at Under Seige. Two former world champions faced off for the right to battle IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega.

IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Six-Man Qualifier: Chris Sabin w/James Storm vs. Rhino w/Violent By Design

These former world champions kicked off IMPACT Wrestling, hoping to earn a shot at becoming the #1 contender for Kenny Omega. Chris Sabin sent Rhino to the floor with a dropkick, forcing him to slow things down and work on a game plan. Whatever he thought of immediately left his head when Sabin battered him with a series of strikes.

Deaner tripped up Sabin, though, allowing Rhino to take over. IMPACT Wrestling's War Machine tore apart Sabin for some time but was caught with an inverted atomic drop. A few kicks took Rhino to the floor, where he was met by Chris Sabin's flying crossbody.

Rhino responded with a superplex that nearly put Sabin down for good. The multi-time IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion kicked out and avoided The Gore. A dropkick to the knees set up for the magistral cradle.

Results: Chris Sabin defeated Rhino via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: C+

Backstage, Brian Myers was upset about losing to Matt Cardona last week. He ran into Rosemary, who offered a little clarity to his situation.

After being mowed down by Black Taurus, Myers was given a Tarot card.

1 / 7 NEXT