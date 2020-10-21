On Tuesday night, it was the go-home show for IMPACT Wrestling ahead of their biggest PPV of the year. Slammiversary was one for the record books, but \Bound for Glory may go down as one of the most important shows in the company's history.

We still had to figure out who would be starting and ending the Call Your Shot Gauntlet tonight. We also got a few previews of the matches we'd see Saturday.

The Good Brothers faced the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North in the main event. Also, the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division title match competitors battled in a six-person tag team clash.

We also got to see Eddie Edwards face his long-time arch-enemy, Sami Callihan, four days before going to war with Ken Shamrock. All that, and more. While you're here, be sure to check out Chris Sabin's interview with our very own Riju Dasgupta below.

Chris Sabin, along with his tag team partner Alex Shelley, will defend the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships in an exciting four-way tag team match at Bound for Glory.

We kicked things off on IMPACT with a five-way match with Call Your Shot Gauntlet implications. Competitors not involved in the fall wouldn't be affected. However, the winner would be awarded the twentieth spot in the match on Saturday, while the loser would come out first.

Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Rhyno vs. Heath in a five-way on IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling's smallest Knockout was upset that nobody in the ring took her seriously. However, she seemingly calmed down when Hernandez put her on top of the turnbuckle, patting her on the head.

As Rhyno and Hernandez moved to the floor, Alisha jumped on Heath. Jake shoved him into the corner, inadvertently hurting Lish in the process. Hernandez was then brought inside by Rhyno and taken down with a shoulder tackle. Alisha went for the pin, getting a two-count.

On the floor, Alisha followed up with a big dive on Jake, Rhyno, and Heath, impressing SuperMex. Alisha set up for another dive, but got tripped up by Jake, landing face first. Jake, apologetically, pulled her to the floor to keep her out of harm's way.

Alisha rushed back inside and stood up to Hernandez, nearly getting launched with a Border Toss in the process. Jake saved her, but was taken to the floor. Alisha slapped Hernandez, who avoided a Gore from Rhyno. Alisha was accidentally cut in half by Rhyno, before Hernandez rolled him up for the win.

Results: Hernandez defeated Rhyno via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling

Grade: C

At Bound for Glory, Hernandez will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at No. 20, while Rhyno will enter at No. 1. Considering Rhino has put his IMPACT Wrestling career on the line in the match, it could be a rough night for him.

We then got a highlight video setting up the match between Mr. IMPACT Wrestling Moose and EC3, who returned earlier this month. Up next, we heard from the "TNA World Heavyweight Champion."