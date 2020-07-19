Impact Wrestling Slammiversary - Best and worst: EC3 and other former WWE stars show up, Possible botch of the year, 3 new champions crowned

In April, WWE lost some of their most promising stars such as EC3, Rusev, and more owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and Impact Wrestling would seize the opportunity, promising that some of them would show up at their marquee event- Slammiversary 2020. As a result of the same, there was a lot of buzz around Impact Wrestling and Slammiversary (based on the potential return of some former WWE stars like EC3 and Eric Young), even more than Extreme Rules, to be quite honest.

While there was a lot that I did not like about the show, I also enjoyed a whole bunch of stuff and I will list everything down for your reading pleasure in my 'Best and worst' of Slammiversary 2020 article.

Did you think that the hype around Slammiversary was worth it, after watching it on pay-per-view? I did.

#1 Best: Former WWE stars storm the stage at Slammiversary 2020, joining the Impact Wrestling roster, EC3 ends the show

With Heath Slater, EC3, and Eric Young, I have to say that Impact Wrestling gave us exactly what was advertised at Slammiversary, the arrival of former WWE superstars who did not have a spot on RAW or SmackDown anymore. I am really glad for them because they are guaranteed to be big stars in the Impact Wrestling roster, in the weeks to follow after Slammiversary 2020.

How could you not pop for the reunion of Heath Slater and Rhino, two of the most beloved stars from the WWE roster, who had become fan favorites as a tag team unit? Imagine the pops that would have happened, if there were crowds in attendance at Slammiversary 2020.