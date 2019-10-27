Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Major title change takes place at AXS TV tapings

Impact is moving to AXS!

Breaking news coming out of Impact Wrestling's TV tapings ahead of this week's show - a major title change has taken place!

In some kind of a Bound For Glory rematch, Brian Cage took on Sami Callihan in a World Title Cage Match - and The Draw has emerged as the new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion!

Sami Callihan is the NEW #ImpactWrestling world Champion defeating Brian Cage pic.twitter.com/YUqcJKr8RI — Joseph Daoud (@joseph42287) October 25, 2019

Soon, Callihan's long-term rival Tessa Blanchard emerged to confront The Draw.

Recently, on Dropkick DiSKussions, Sami Callihan opened up to us about how Tessa Blanchard has become one of the biggest rivals of his career.

Yeah, we just wrestled again at my company, The Wrestling Revolver, which you can check out on the HighSpots Wrestling Network as well as all social media platforms at PWRevolver and on the website, ProWrestlingRevolver.com.

Me and Tessa actually went to battle again and this time it was in an Ohio Street Fight. Each time it gets crazier, a little crazier, a little crazier. Tessa Blanchard, I never thought I would have said this in 100 years but Tessa Blanchard has become one of the biggest rivalries of my career.

Sami Callihan defeats Brian Cage for the #IMPACT World Title. After Tessa Blanchard comes out and challanges Sami. pic.twitter.com/7UcIYpFiKa — Joseph Daoud (@joseph42287) October 25, 2019

What's even more interesting about Callihan becoming the new Impact World Champion is that he promised an open challenge when I spoke with him earlier this week.

So, let's just assume you're the next Impact Wrestling World Champion because, for me, it's definitely happening sooner rather than later. Who do you want to defend that title against first?

I'll defend the belt against anyone around the world.

As soon as I become the Impact World Heavyweight Champion, I'm throwing out a challenge to any other champion from around the world, from any company because I'm going to prove the Impact Wrestling World Championship is the big belt in professional wrestling.

This is a point Callihan would reiterate when I asked him about his upcoming ICW debut in November.

The way I see this going, this is going to be a fight and the way I also see it is me coming over as Impact World Champion and defending that belt on the line against anyone doesn't matter if it's BT Gunn or anybody else on the ICW roster.

You can watch the entire interview below:

UK viewers can catch Impact Wrestling on Fight Network UK - premiering Wednesday 30th October - via Sky channel 192 and Freesat 161.

