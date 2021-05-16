IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Results: New Champion crowned; Chaos in No.1 Contender's match

IMPACT Wrestling delivered another can't miss event tonight with Under Siege. We had several title bouts, leading to a major championship change in the middle of the show. IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo faced arguably her toughest opponent yet in Havok. Josh Alexander's X-Division Title was in jeopardy when he faced El Phantasmo.

We saw a rematch from IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion when Fire 'N Flava fought to regain their Knockouts Tag Titles against new champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. All that, plus two number one contenders matches for the tag titles and Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Speaking of Omega, he'd join The Good Brothers in a six-man bout against reigning tag champions FinJuice and Eddie Edwards. It was an action-packed three hours. We kicked the night off with Brian Myers, who looked to finally rid himself of Decay when he faced Black Taurus.

Brian Myers vs Black Taurus w/Decay at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege

Black Taurus launched IMPACT Wrestling's Most Professional Wrestler across the ring, showing his incredible strength advantage. Myers was dropped with a pumphandle backbreaker, nearly losing in the opening minutes. He crawled to the corner to escape the onslaught, looking for a reprieve from Decay's new monster.

Everything Myers tried, failed. That was until he attacked Crazzy Steve and distracted Taurus, who checked on his stable mate. Myers flew off the stairs and drove Taurus into the barricade. Back in the ring, a suplex took Taurus over for a two-count.

Taurus began to build steam but was dropped with Myers' sliding leg trip. IMPACT Wrestling's Demon Assassin Rosemary was irate as her monster failed to get back to his feet. Myers kept up the pressure, wearing Taurus down with a headlock and stomping him out in the corner.

Taurus finally turned things in his favor when he hit a high-speed flying crucifix bomb. Myers, somehow, kicked out. Myers was turned around with a spin-out shoulder breaker. An enzuigiri and elevated flatliner planted the beast for a near fall, as Myers moved up to the top rope.

Myers was caught at the top, but shoved Taurus down to the mat after driving a thumb into the big man's eye. The Roster Cut connected, leaving Taurus down for the three count.

Results: Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus via pinfall at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege.

Grade: B-

