WWE/Impact Wrestling news: Paige spotted backstage at Impact tapings

Paige was the Impact Zone to support her fianc.

As we had reported earlier, Alberto El Patron was spotted in Orlando at the on-going Impact wrestling tapings. El Patron debuted as ‘Alberto De Patron’ and challenged Bobby Lashley to a match, which was later made official for the first episode under Anthem’s leadership. In another not so shocking piece of news, El Patron ended up defeating Lashley in controversial fashion to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Paige was also reportedly backstage to support her fiance, which shouldn’t surprise anyone as the couple are always together.

The news of El Patron being backstage broke a few hours ago when Ed Nordholm, Executive President of Anthem and President of Impact Wrestling, posted the photo of Jarrett and Patron on Twitter to increase the hype surrounding the first tapings under the Anthem banner.

Impact was said to have lost interest in El Patron a couple of weeks back and had given up on bringing the 4-time WWE Champion to the Impact Zone. However, there seems to be a change of heart.

As for Paige, the former WWE Divas Champion is currently recuperating from a neck injury and is expected to be back in action by April, sometime after WrestleMania 33. The injury hasn’t been the only thing that kept her out as she was suspended twice for failing the Wellness Policy Test.

PWInsider reports that El Patron and the company worked out a deal in the past few days and wasted no time in setting up the debut. Paige and Alberto are madly in love with each other, which has gotten quite a polarising reaction from the fans.

While many fans wonder why Paige fell for the Mexican wrestling legend, the Anti-Diva is head over heels for him, which is why she is always, and I repeat always with him.

While Paige is all set to miss WrestleMania, El Patron could become the new Impact Wrestling Champion if his match against Lashley is for the title. He has been slotted into the title scene right off the bat and, which goes to show how valuable it is to be a former WWE star.

We’re aren’t one of those who think Paige is destroying her life and career by going out with Alberto. As long as they’re happy and content in love, without their careers being affected, all’s good. Thankfully, Paige has decided not to quit WWE and should be back after WrestleMania.

As for El Patron, he has already become the World Heavyweight Champion on debut and the future looks bright indeed for the Mexican superstar.