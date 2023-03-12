"In business, I need winners" - When Triple H fired Cody Rhodes from WWE

In mid-2007, Cody Rhodes made his WWE main roster debut. Over the next few years, the 37-year-old feuded with several superstars, including then-Chief Operating Officer Triple H. In 2013, The Game fired the former Intercontinental Champion as part of a storyline to write him off TV as he prepared to marry Brandi Rhodes.

After losing to Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW, Triple H came out on stage to fire Cody. Although The Game complimented Cody's performance against The Viper, he told Dusty Rhodes' son that he needed winners.

"I gotta admit, Cody you went all in. You fought like your life was on the line. Man, you fought with heart Cody and I gotta tell you from the bottom of my heart, personally, you have no idea how much I respect you. But this is a business. And in business, I need winners. That's why I can't let my personal feelings cloud my judgment. I have to do what's right for everybody back here. Cody, it's with deep regret I have to tell you you're fired," Triple H said. [From 0:35 to 1:34]

With Cody's reinstatement on the line, The American Nightmare's brother Goldust (aka Dustin Rhodes) faced Orton. However, he also lost the match and his job. The brothers later invaded Monday Night RAW and attacked The Shield.

At the 2013 Battleground Premium Live Event, Cody and Goldust defeated The Shield to earn new WWE contracts.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

In 2016, Cody Rhodes requested his release and left the Stamford-based company in real life. After nearly six years of absence, The American Nightmare returned last year at WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this year, Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match by punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The 37-year-old will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

