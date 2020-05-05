Some interesting wrestlers have worn masks over the years

At present, there are a number of WWE stars who currently wrestle under a mask, including Rey Mysterio who has famously worn his Lucha Libre mask throughout his career. While the likes of Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Lince Dorado have also worn masks throughout their lengthy careers, Bray Wyatt who has only recently started wearing a mask as his Fiend alter-ego.

Whilst the current WWE stars in masks are well-known to the WWE Universe, there are some Superstars whose stint under a disguise was somewhat forgettable.

#5. John Cena

Who could forget the time John Cena decided to pick up a mask and become Juan Cena? At Survivor Series back in 2010, Randy Orton retained the WWE Championship in a match against Wade Barrett with Cena as the special guest referee.

As per the stipulation, Cena was fired from WWE following Orton's win, which meant that WWE's Creative team was forced to think outside the box. John Cena was still scheduled to appear at WWE Live Events despite being fired, so he became his cousin Juan Cena.

Juan wrestled in the same distinctive colors as Cena but wore a matching mask. The gimmick lasted at main events only for a few weeks. After the former 16-time World Champion was rehired by WWE a few weeks later, Juan was quietly forgotten about.

Although many of the names on this list were able to wrestle on WWE TV under a mask, Cena's alter-ego was never added to Monday Night RAW and is considered forgotten. Despite this, his time under a mask was still a huge addition to Cena's impressive WWE career, which also means that it will always be an impressive piece of trivia for any fan to remember.

