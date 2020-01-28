Incredible Edge Royal Rumble moment WWE cameras frustratingly missed [Watch]

Edge

If you didn't already know yet, WWE Superstar Edge made his dramatic return to in-ring competition after 9 years out with a career threatening injury, and blew the roof off of Minute Maid Park

His entrance caused one of the biggest pops I've seen for quite some time complete with Pyro and a completely overwhelmed look on his face as he walked down to the ring. But, Edge didn't waste any time when he entered the ring hitting everybody with a spear.

Unfortunately WWE's production team made the decision to cut to the crowd reaction just as Edge was about to hit his first spear since SummerSlam 2019 on Dolph Ziggler, with Ziggler selling it like a pro! This meant that anyone watching at home missed it.

who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

Ziggler certainly had a point as this was the start of a flurry of offence that popped the live crowd huge and the people watching at home missed the beginning of it. However, footage of this moment was captured luckily, which you can see below

Here's the spear WWE missed pic.twitter.com/RRmsGRX5lM — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 27, 2020

WWE productions decisions often get criticised for the number of cuts there are in a short amount of time, or bizarrely shaking the camera to help mimicked impact, but this might be one of the silliest decisions they've made in quite some time. Thankfully it's ultimately unimportant in the grand scheme of things.

