5 incredible WWE records broken in 2021

After a tough 2020, WWE looked to make a comeback in 2021. The year started with WWE slowly welcoming fans back into the arenas. Several top stars were released by the company as it looked to shape up for the future.

As the year went on, WWE continued to develop some great storylines and quality pay-per-views. WrestleMania was off the charts in 2021, while SummerSlam over-delivered.

With the year coming to an end, one can’t help but think of all the records that the company and its superstars broke during the calendar year. From most matches to most views, there were a few interesting records that were broken in 2021.

With that in mind, take a look at the five WWE records that were broken in 2021.

#5. Randy Orton competed in the most number of matches WWE RAW

Randy Orton is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. It's fitting to kick off the list with a record broken by The Viper in 2021.

Orton has been one of WWE’s longest-tenured employees. He has remained one of the men at the top of WWE for the longest time. On the episode of RAW following Survivor Series, Orton broke the record of appearing in the most number of matches on Monday Nights.

Orton teamed up with Riddle on RAW against The Dirty Dawgs in a tag team match. In doing so, he wrestled his 437th match on RAW and broke Kane’s record.

A couple of nights before the history-making feat, The Viper took to Twitter to acknowledge that he was on the brink of setting a new record:

“The following night [after Survivor Series] on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history.”

“I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful.”

Randy Orton @RandyOrton I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends)

Randy Orton has set several records in WWE. He's set to become one of the greatest wrestling legends of all time. Will he retire with the highest number of world championships to his name?

