Indie News: Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux confirmed for event in India promoted by The Great Khali

Former WWE competitor and current Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux is coming to India, courtesy The Great Khali

What’s the story?

Per an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux is all set to perform in India once again.

Apparently, Bordeaux is set to perform at a professional wrestling event in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The CWE (Continental Wrestling Entertainment) event is being promoted by former WWE Superstar The Great Khali.

In case you didn’t know…

Scarlett Bordeaux, whose real name is Elizabeth Chihaia, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2012—debuting at a CSW Southside Showdown show back in April of ’12.

Bordeaux rose to prominence for her work as a valet, ring announcer as well as an in-ring competitor in ROH (Ring Of Honor) as well as in several promotions on the indie circuit.

The 27-year-old Bordeaux has also made sporadic appearances in the WWE—most notably losing a one-sided match to Nia Jax on RAW back in 2016.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Scarlett Bordeaux has previously made the trip to the land of the seven rivers—performing at a recent event put forth by The Great Khali in India.

Having recently made her Impact Wrestling debut, Bordeaux is now set to once again visit India—so as to perform at a CWE professional wrestling show in the Solan district, which is a part of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The CWE promotion is run by The Great Khali—with the upcoming show also featuring a few other notable Impact Wrestling talents as well as indie veterans such as Hernandez, Kongo Kong, Katie Forbes, Jayme Jameson, Crimson, and Samuel Shaw.

Additionally, The Observer noted that Khali's pro-wrestling events in India are known to often draw about 20,000 to 60,000 fans to the venue.

Furthermore, news of Bordeaux returning to India is said to have set the pro-wrestling fans in the country abuzz—particularly given her widely-praised performances during her previous trip to the country.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Scarlett Bordeaux is set to be prominently featured on Impact Wrestling programming in the days to come.

The date for the aforementioned event in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India, is expected to be revealed in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Bordeaux returning to India? Sound off in the comments!