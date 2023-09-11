Injured star returns to cost Rhea Ripley, new Judgment Day member? - 5 possible surprises for WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air tonight. The show will take place live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. As reported a few weeks ago, over 5,000 fans are expected for the big show, although that number could have increased.

So far, a handful of big segments have been announced for the show. Cody Rhodes will return to Monday Night RAW after not appearing much in recent weeks. Fans are eager to see what he'll do.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Lastly, Gunther will have a special celebration in honor of his record-long Intercontinental Championship reign.

Still, RAW is three hours, so a lot more could potentially go down. This article will look at a handful of surprises that could possibly take place live at the Scope Arena later tonight.

Below are five possible surprises for WWE RAW this week.

#5. Bron Breakker could make his full-time debut on WWE's main roster

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of WWE's brightest prospects. He has been with NXT for around two years now, but he's been a dominant force on the brand. In fact, he held the NXT Championship on two separate occasions.

After an explosive match with Von Wagner on NXT, Bron viciously assaulted the big man post-match. Some believe that it was done so Breakker gets "fired" from NXT and thus can join the main roster. If that's the case, he could appear as soon as RAW.

Bron's debut on WWE's main roster as an official member of RAW could see him surprisingly interrupt Gunther and challenge for the Intercontinental Title. He could also attack Cody Rhodes. Either way, he may join the brand in a big way.

#4. Liv Morgan could return to cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has been a menace in WWE. She's the reigning Women's World Champion, a title born out of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since winning the belt at WrestleMania, The Eradicator has been a dominant force.

One person who truly felt her wrath was Liv Morgan. Rhea viciously assaulted the former SmackDown Women's Champion on RAW several weeks back, injuring The Miracle Kid's arm. Liv hasn't been seen since.

Rhea has to defend her coveted belt in a bout against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside. An interesting twist could be for Liv to return and cost Rhea both the match and her title as payback for the assault and for Judgment Day's constant interference.

#3. Damian Priest could cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest

Damian Priest is in a good spot right now. He is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor. He's also the current Senor Money in the Bank, having won the briefcase in London earlier this year.

There isn't currently any indication as to when he might cash in the briefcase. He's come close a few times, but for now, he's still in possession of the guaranteed title match. WWE RAW may be the perfect place for that to change.

Seth Rollins has a famously injured back. He's also been dealing with assaults from Shinsuke Nakamura on a regular basis. If Priest runs in and hits a massive Sitout Chokeslam on Rollins, there's a strong chance a new champion could be crowned on RAW.

#2. Trish Stratus could return to TV and attack Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus

WWE Payback wasn't a great night for Trish Stratus. She had an epic but brutal cage match against Becky Lynch, which ultimately ended with Stratus taking the Manhandle Slam off of the top rope. As if that wasn't bad enough, Zoey Stark laid Trish out post-match.

While Trish Stratus hasn't been seen since, Zoey appeared on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She is now seemingly a babyface, even earning respect from The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler.

Zoey will likely hope to gain momentum once again on RAW, but her plans could be thrown out the window. An angry and vengeful Trish could return and attack her former partner, making it clear that their issues aren't yet over.

#1. Jey Uso could shockingly join The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Judgment Day running WWE and Monday Night RAW is hard to deny. Every member of the stable holds gold in the company. Yet despite their strength in numbers, there's a chance that the stable could become even more successful.

During last week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso returned to the brand. While much of the roster showed animosity towards him, a surprising star didn't. Dominik Mysterio was kind to Jey, even offering Uce a spot in The Judgment Day.

While most fans assume it is a misdirect, a major surprise could see Jey actually join the stable. With him by their side, Judgment Day could be as or even more dominant than The Bloodline ever was.