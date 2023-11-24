Injured WWE star to kick off blockbuster feud with Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring vitality of move

In recent months, Shinsuke Nakamura has played a prominent role on WWE RAW. Despite losing to Seth Rollins at Fastlane, the Japanese superstar has managed to keep the audience captivated on the red brand. Nakamura has achieved this through various vignettes and promos.

Unlike others, Shinsuke Nakamura in his recent promos has created plenty of hype. The former Intercontinental Champion seems to be calling out a mystery opponent for a potential match at Survivor Series. While many believe this opponent might be CM Punk, there is a chance it could be a SmackDown star.

The star from the blue brand in question is Sheamus. For months now, the Celtic Warrior has been absent due to an injury. However, as per reports, he is now ready to make a return to the ring. So it is definitely possible we see him as Shinsuke Nakamura's mystery opponent.

The one reason this feud would make sense is because Nakamura and Sheamus have never faced each other in a singles match. Given that certain WWE Superstars have been featured on RAW and SmackDown, having Sheamus appear on the former brand won't be a problem.

Recent update on Shinsuke Nakamura's mystery callouts

While Shinsuke Nakamura's promos have added plenty of excitement in WWE, they have also led to several never-ending discussions about who the Japanese superstar is referring to. In the last few weeks, several superstars have been speculated to be the ones behind Nakamura's callout.

The one superstar many believe Nakamura is calling out is CM Punk. Given Survivor Series: WarGames will take place in Chicago, many feel that Punk's return to the promotion is inevitable, and Shinsuke Nakamura will be the one to welcome him.

However, these reports haven't been confirmed yet. In fact, the latest update only adds more fuel to the mystery behind the Japanese superstar's callouts. As per the latest report, WWE has not informed any talent backstage about the context of Nakamura's callouts.

If true, these reports further indicate the possibility of a mega superstar returning against the former Intercontinental Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames. It could either be a former superstar or a current superstar who has recovered from injury.

While one will have to wait and watch who the opponent is, the hype around it will do wonders for Nakamura's career. If the 43-year-old can make the most out of this rivalry, he could once again be in contention for a major title shot in WWE.