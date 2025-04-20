Injured WWE Superstar to help Judgment Day members win at WrestleMania 41? Potential swerve explored

Several names from The Judgment Day will be in action for the second night of WrestleMania 41. In the case of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, they will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship. Although they can rely on their fellow groupmates to have their back, a former champion might help them win instead.
The Judgment Day is booked and busy for the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2. While Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will be busy for the Intercontinental Championship with Penta and Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. However, The Role Model was attacked yesterday, and the Women's IC Champion was tasked to find a new partner. Despite being supposedly injured, the former Women's Champion can shockingly return to help the champions retain the gold.
As per PWInsider Elite, Bayley wasn't truly injured. The site also reported that the WWE locker room felt sympathy for The Role Model for having to be written off from WrestleMania 41. After fans also expressed their disappointment at her absence, the company can make a last-minute decision to have her turn heel and attack Lyra and her partner to help The Judgment Day.
The main suspects of the attack are The Judgment Day duo, but they claimed they just arrived when they were told what happened. With this in mind, The Role Model can know who was truly responsible and feel betrayed that Lyra can easily replace her. In this way, Bayley can still be part of 'Mania even in a small way.
Who can be Lyra Valkyria's partner at WWE WrestleMania 41 against The Judgment Day?
With Bayley out of the picture, speculation about who the Women's Intercontinental Champion's partner would be ran rampant. Interestingly, one name that was frequently brought up was Becky Lynch.
The Man hasn't been on WWE television since May of last year when she was defeated by Liv Morgan on RAW for the Women's World Championship. The absent star didn't renew her contract in June, but rumors spread that she had already re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year.
Ahead of The Show of Shows, it was reported by PWInsider that Big Time Becks is set for an imminent return, possibly at WrestleMania 41. Due to her previous feud with Morgan, her bond with Lyra Valkyria after their stint at NXT, and Bayley's surprising removal from the show, it's possible that Lynch can return tonight.
It will be interesting to see what will happen with The Judgment Day at The Grandest Stage of Them All.