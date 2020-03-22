Interesting reason behind Asuka doing commentary on WWE RAW revealed

Asuka did commentary during the Rey Mysterio vs Andrade match on RAW.

Her new gig received a positive reaction from fans on social media.

Asuka with Jerry Lawler

On last week's WWE RAW, that emanated from the WWE Performance Center, Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka joined Jerry Lawler and team on commentary. The match contested between Rey Mysterio and Andrade saw Asuka sharing her thoughts on the bout from behind the announce desk, and she didn't hide the fact that she's a big fan of Andrade.

Soon after, Andrade thanked Asuka for her support throughout the match, to which she responded by saying that she will always support him. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Lawler has revealed why Asuka was used on commentary on WWE RAW.

Lawler said that WWE wanted to keep things as loud as they possibly could, during the Rey-Andrade match. Judging by the fan reaction to Asuka's commentary, the move seems to have paid off.

They put Asuka out there to help with the commentary and to try to help make some noise and keep things as loud as possible during the match where it wouldn’t be silence so that helped a lot. It’s a tough go and I felt sorry for Rey and Andrade and Zelina but they still did great.

Asuka made waves all over the social media following her commentary gig on RAW. WWE Backstage host Renee Young said that she wants to see Asuka as a full-time commentator.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk tweeted that he wants to do commentary with The Empress of Tomorrow. Hopefully, WWE gives Asuka more TV time as an announcer, as we move forward.