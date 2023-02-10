International star to challenge Bianca Belair, tag team run - 5 directions for Meiko Satomura following her impending return to WWE

WWE NXT fans have been spoiled with NXT UK talent in recent weeks. Tyler Bate made his return to the brand several weeks ago and the talented Ilja Dragunov returned to the developmental brand on the most recent show.

Another former NXT UK star is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment programming. After an argument that took place between Roxanne Perez and the duo of Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, the NXT Women's Champion revealed that the returning Meiko Satomura would be her partner next week.

For fans unaware, Meiko is considered by many to be one of the best female wrestlers of all time. Her career spans decades, even wrestling in WCW briefly. She's one of the most successful and impressive NXT UK Women's Champions of all time.

Now that Satomura is set to return to WWE on the upcoming NXT episode, many are speculating where her career may go from there. She could potentially remain a fixture on NXT, join a stacked RAW division, or even chase gold. What might Meiko's direction be upon her return?

Below are five directions for Meiko Satomura following her impending return to WWE.

#5. Roxanne and Meiko could attempt to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura make for a very interesting tag team. In some ways, the pair are the total opposite. Meiko is over twice Roxanne's age and has spent more time wrestling than Perez has spent alive. She has a dominant and intimidating aura.

Still, both superstars are honorable and highly talented, which ultimately bonds them. They could make a major splash on WWE NXT next week and defeat Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in tag team action. Doing so is especially impressive given that Carter & Chance were recently the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Given how little structure there is in the tag team ranks and how few pairs exist, a win of that magnitude could put Perez and Satomura in line for a title opportunity against Kiana James & Fallon Henley. With Meiko's skill level and Roxanne already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, the two winning gold is possible.

#4. Meiko could eventually join SmackDown to help boost the division

The SmackDown women's division has received a lot of criticism online over the past year. Once Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Charlotte disappeared from television around May, many fans believed that the division was signficantly weaker.

Since that time, however, the roster has grown and evolved. Superstars were called up or returned to action and now the brand has the likes of Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, and Natalya, among others.

The roster is becoming more and more formidable, but the addition of Meiko Satomura could fully establish it as must-see. She could have incredible bouts with established stars like Liv and Charlotte, while also elevating and helping the likes of Aliyah, B-Fab, and Sonya Deville improve their game. A move to SmackDown is possible in the Triple H era.

#3. She could challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship

Meiko Satomura made her name in Japan and wrestling internationally, but she found great success on NXT UK. She has also been a key player in the Mae Young Classic in the past. Her time on the Stateside version of NXT, however, has been quite limited.

The Final Boss wrestled on the brand twice last year. One match was in a Triple Threat Unification bout with Mandy Rose & Blair Davenport in which she lost. The other match, interestingly enough, was against Roxanne Perez.

Satomura defeated Perez in their one-on-one encounter. Given her reign as NXT UK Women's Champion was only cut short due to the closure of the brand, Meiko may want to challenge Roxanne for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. After winning their previous bout together, Meiko could end up winning again and cementing her NXT legacy forever.

#2. Meiko Satomura could move to WWE RAW

While many fans have questioned the SmackDown women's division over the past year, most of the WWE Universe believe that the RAW women's division is incredibly stacked. The talent assembled on the brand is second to none on any roster in the world.

Bianca Belair is the head of the brand as the WWE RAW Women's Champion. The show also features Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, Piper Niven, Carmella, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, and Dana Brooke, among others.

With so much incredible talent available, Meiko Satomura could join WWE's main roster and mix it up with the best in the world. Belair, Asuka, Ripley, Lynch, and Bayley could have major main events with Satomura. She could also help improve and elevate numerous other stars on the brand.

#1. She could help elevate all of the female stars on NXT

Meiko Satomura's skills and experience practically speak for themselves. As noted, she's been wrestling for decades, dating all the way back to the 1990s. She's a world-traveling phenomenal pro wrestler.

While she can still be used at the top of the card, it could be argued that the best and most effective way to utilize Meiko's talents is to have her help train and work with young stars. In doing so, she can teach them the right way to work in the ring and how to carry themselves.

NXT has dozens of female stars between the main show & NXT Level Up. Even more stars of tomorrow currently train at the WWE Performance Center. If the talented Satomura can help guide them while also giving them standout matches on television, everybody wins.

