International star to make major debut, returning name to make a splash - 5 potential Women's Royal Rumble winners who would shake things up in WWE

The WWE women's division is more stacked with talent than ever before, with seemingly no signs of slowing down. Ever since Triple H made his return to the creative and talent relations end of the company following Vince McMahon's temporary retirement, several female stars have been called up, repackaged, or brought back to the promotion.

The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to take place next weekend with a 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on the card. The bout will feature some of the best and brightest superstars in the company, and likely a handful of surprises from NXT and legends from wrestling's past.

While not every competitor has been revealed for the bout, fans are constantly speculating over who may win. There are several "obvious" favorites, such as Becky Lynch & Rhea Ripley, both of whom could go on to win the bout and headline WrestleMania 39.

Despite that, there are underdogs or unannounced entries who could surprisingly win the match. These stars winning would shake up the status quo and in turn dramatically change the women's division in WWE.

Below are five potential Women's Royal Rumble winners who would shake things up in WWE.

#5. The chaotic Nikki Cross could turn WWE upside down

Nikki Cross is a veteran of pro wrestling. After a successful run on the indies, she joined WWE NXT and was a part of Sanity. She later joined the main roster where she held numerous titles, including the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on a handful of occasions.

Cross is yet to be confirmed in the bout, but she has undergone a major change in recent months. The talented star dropped her superhero gimmick and reverted back to her Twisted Sister persona that many fans love to watch.

The crazy Nikki Cross winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match could certainly shake things up. While her Nikki A.S.H. persona briefly held the RAW Women's Championship, Cross hasn't truly been given a chance to run with the ball. Her headlining WrestleMania would change that and completely change the dynamics of the division.

#4. Xia Li could make a huge splash if she wins

Xia Li in action

Xia Li is an underutilized superstar currently signed to WWE SmackDown. The former NXT star is yet to win a title while in World Wrestling Entertainment but likely hopes to enter and win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Li isn't yet confirmed for the bout, but she'd be a great fit to enter the match. Her height and low center of gravity could give her an edge, plus her ability to strike and throw opponents would be quite useful in a Battle Royal setting.

If The Protector wins the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, the talented Li will finally make it to the top of the card. She has expressed bitterness over not receiving opportunities, but a win at the big event will guarantee her a major role in WWE moving forward. The rest of the women's division may fear her lethal strikes.

#3. Meiko Satomura would add a new level of skill to the women's division

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips "The Final Boss" wins the NXT UK Women's Title



Meiko Satomura vs Kay Lee Ray

@ NXT UK 6.10.2021 "The Final Boss" wins the NXT UK Women's TitleMeiko Satomura vs Kay Lee [email protected] NXT UK 6.10.2021 https://t.co/rxdEZF5ATG

Meiko Satomura is an absolute legend in pro wrestling. The former NXT UK Women's Champion only joined WWE a handful of years ago, but she made a name for herself for several decades dating back to the 1990s.

The Final Boss of NXT UK seems to be a woman without a country at the moment. She was the flagbearer of the British brand, but NXT UK closed down in 2022. She appeared on NXT a few times afterwards, but hasn't been seen in months.

If the former NXT UK Women's Champion entered and won the big bout at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the entire division would change. Her incredible skillset would make everybody on the roster better while many fans would get their first taste of such a talented star.

#2. Emma is on the cusp of breaking out

Emma could shake things up

Emma is one of the most underrated stars of the modern wrestling era. She, alongside Paige, were critical components in the early days of the Divas Revolution, which later became the Women's Evolution. Unfortunately, she never received any of the love and credit that Paige and the Four Horsewomen of NXT did.

The talented Australian's status for the big match isn't yet known. During the most recent episode of The SmackDown LowDown, she seemingly teased her participation in the bout during a confrontation with Zelina Vega.

The former NXT star could shake up WWE dramatically if she were to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She wasn't in the company for half a decade prior to her return and her battling any of the top stars in the company would immediately feel fresh and new, something fans are always hoping for.

#1. Trish Stratus making a big return would considerably shake things up

Trish Stratus is a legend

Trish Stratus is a professional wrestling icon. The former WWE Women's Champion started her career in the Attitude Era, primarily as a valet. She worked hard to become a top star and dominated the women's division during the Ruthless Aggression era of the company.

The status of the legendary Stratus isn't yet known. She allegedly retired for the last time following her epic match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam prior to the pandemic, but has teased an in-ring return at various points since.

If the former Women's Champion returns at the WWE Royal Rumble and wins the 30-woman bout, the entire landscape of the division could change. A star from another era possibly becoming the champion of the division could lead to numerous dream matches and bouts fans never thought to be possible.

