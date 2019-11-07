Introducing WWE's 4 newest recruits

WWE have four new signings!

Yesterday, WWE confirmed four major new signings, who have all reported to the Performance Center this week.

Over the past two years, the likes of Matt Riddle, Humberto Carrillo, Mia Yim, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Damian Priest and many others have joined the Performance Center, so it's definitely worth noting down some of these names - as they may be making an impact on the black and gold brand very, very soon!

I recently spoke with Tyson Fury and asked all about what it's like training at WWE's state-of-the-art Performance Center.

"Unbelievable facility. One of the best facilities in the world for training. I just wish there were more facilities like that in boxing - to make young fighters become great professionals.

"I think you need more training facilities like that. I know they have one for GB in Sheffield, they have that. But not many for professional sports. If there is even one at all. I don't think so."

Well, the new recruits rocking up to the PC are former Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux, EVOLVE star Shotzi Blackheart, Australian independent wrestling sensation Indi Hartwell, and referee Stephon Smith who have all begun their respective journeys as WWE Superstars.

However, if you only watch WWE, or even predominantly watch WWE, you may not be familiar with the new names - so who are they, and what do you need to know ahead of their respective debuts?

Well, don't worry, we've got you covered!

#4 Stephon Smith

Stephon Smith has signed with WWE

The only male member of this new class of recruits is Stephon Smith who most recently worked as a referee for EVOLVE.

Smith started out as an in-ring competitor, and is a graduate of Ohio Valley Wrestling - now run by WWE legend Al Snow - but he would transition from wrestling to refereeing.

The 30-year-old is a former OVW Television Champion, under the name Rump Thump, and a former NWA Fusion Tag Team Champion with Larry McHale.

Smith has also recently been working NXT live events as a referee.

