5 Things you didn't know about WWE's latest signing Scarlett Bordeaux

Bordeaux has officially signed with WWE

Following the news that Scarlett Bordeaux has officially signed with WWE, we thought it was the perfect time to catch you up on all things Smoke Show!

Bordeaux, real name Elizabeth Chihaia, has made quite the name for herself over the past few years, but the Chicago-born Superstar has now started training at WWE's Performance Center following impressive stints in Impact Wrestling, AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling.

So, what do you need to know about The Super Diva? Well, she's an incredibly impressive talent with a world of potential in professional wrestling. She isn't afraid to push the boundaries of what we expect to see in wrestling nowadays - but anyone who has ever seen Bordeaux in action will know that.

We're here to tell you what you hopefully don't know, so get ready for five little-known facts about WWE's latest recruit!

#5 Scarlett was a Rosebud

Scarlett, left, with Adam Rose

Okay, so we're getting this one out of the way early so as not to insult your intelligence.

You may think, "EVERYONE has been a Rosebud" and, well, it's getting pretty difficult to argue with that point, but it's still always interesting when another WWE Superstar's secret party past emerges.

What do Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Kalisto, James Ellsworth, Taeler Hendrix, Jimmy Jacobs, Bull James, Sami Callihan, Nikki Cross and Simon Gotch all have in common?

Much like Scarlett Bordeaux, every single one of them has been a part of Adam Rose's party entourage at one point or another!

Scarlett was a part of Adam Rose's seeming goldmine of potential WWE Superstars "about 15 times" before March 2015 - and while the leader of such an impressive group of individuals is no longer a WWE Superstar, the legacy of the Rosebud only continues to provide talent after talent in WWE and beyond.

You could have easily missed Bordeaux's stint in the group though as, out of the 15 times Bordeaux was a Rosebud, she had one televised appearance - at WWE Payback - and would be one of Rose's colourful companions at WWE Live events on the other occasions!

