Is 37-year-old wrestler making overtures for a WWE return? Exploring the likelihood as Randy Orton and more comeback

Randy Orton's WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 might pave the way for a plethora of returns of other superstars. One of the names who recently teased his comeback to the promotion is Orton's former tag team partner Matt Riddle.

The news of Orton's homecoming has stirred exhilaration among the fans, and Riddle is one of them. The Original Bro posted an Instagram story, saying that it was time for the dynamic duo of RKBro to reunite once more.

Matt Riddle's Instagram Story

Following this, there has been a whirlwind of speculation that Matt Riddle could be making his way back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, the 37-year-old is not making any overtures for a WWE return.

He was just nostalgically recalling his time with Randy Orton, as he had quite a memorable time in the RK-Bro. Matt Riddle might be having a poignant realization that he could not reform the faction with his best friend again.

Riddle was released from WWE in September and is currently on a 90-day non-compete clause. Nonetheless, the former United States Champion has not been leaving any opportunity to tease his return to pro wrestling.

Other superstars who could come back after Randy Orton

Randy Orton's return has to be one of the most anticipated comebacks in WWE. However, the wave of returns might continue even after that. Currently, there are many superstars who are away from WWE television.

One of those names who could return any moment is WWE Superstar Sheamus, who is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury. He was last seen wrestling in a match against Edge, a.k.a. Adam Copeland, on SmackDown in August, which emanated from Toronto, Canada.

Celtic Warrior is advertised for the November 24 episode of SmackDown, which will be the go-home edition of the show before Survivor Series. Therefore, Sheamus could return anytime soon.

Another name who could make his comeback is WWE Superstar AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been away from television after suffering an attack from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa before the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Therefore, his return might be on the horizon and could happen after Randy Orton's return after the Survivor Series. Among all the speculated returns, one of the biggest comebacks in the world of pro wrestling could be in the form of CM Punk, who is heavily rumored to return at Survivor Series in Chicago.

While Survivor Series is rumored to be the place for his potential return, the possibility of him returning next year at the Royal Rumble is considerably greater.