Is AJ Styles leaving WWE? The truth revealed after massive announcement

With years of hard work across multiple promotions, AJ Styles established himself as one of the finest wrestlers of all time before making a surprise WWE debut in 2016. Since then, he has headlined numerous premium live events.Currently, The Phenomenal One is engaged in an Intercontinental Championship feud against Dominik Mysterio. Amid this, TNA aired footage in their latest Impact show hinting at Styles' comeback at Slammiversary. It ended with a close shot of his in-ring P1 merch.A few hours ago, the promotion posted a graphic on their social media handle announcing AJ Styles’ return at Slammiversary 2025. The question now is whether AJ Styles will leave WWE. The clear answer is no. For those who are still confused, the Stamford-based promotion and TNA entered a historic multi-year partnership earlier this year. This new working relationship enables the wrestlers from both companies to make cross-promotional appearances.The partnership has already resulted in former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry making multiple appearances in NXT and participating in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Not only this, but he also competed against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, replacing an injured Kevin Owens. He also lost the championship to Trick Williams at WWE Battleground 2025.This makes Trick Williams the first WWE-contracted wrestler to win a TNA championship. All this confirms that despite AJ Styles' presence at the upcoming Slammiversary, he is not leaving the Stamford-based promotion. It's also crucial to note that the legendary star has already signed a one-year extension deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut.For those unaware, the veteran is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He spent nearly twelve years with the promotion and is considered one of its originals. He left the company in 2014 and competed in the independent circuit and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before making his WWE debut in 2016. It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold when he appears at the forthcoming annual TNA show.What's next for AJ Styles in WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2025?As cited above, AJ Styles is expected to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Earlier, a match between them was made official for Night of Champions 2025, but WWE had to postpone it, claiming Mysterio had sustained an injury. The Judgment Day member is trying to delay his clash against The Phenomenal One by showing medical reports indicating that he is not cleared to compete.SummerSlam 2025 is the ideal location where The Phenomenal One can compete against Dominik in a title showdown. Additionally, fans are eagerly waiting to see him become the new IC Champion by dethroning Dirty Dom.If this unfolds, the Triple H-led creative team can revive Styles' momentum. This could even lead to another match between AJ and John Cena before The Franchise Player's retirement tour ends.