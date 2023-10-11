Is AJ Styles about to retire? Exploring his future amid WWE hiatus after storyline injury 

AJ Styles has been noticeably absent from WWE television since he suffered a backstage assault from the members of The Bloodline on the September 22, 2023 edition of SmackDown. However, the anticipation for The Phenomenal One's return is high, especially as he is expected to make a comeback before Crown Jewel 2023 with rumored plans to kick-start a feud against Roman Reigns as he seeks revenge against the Samoan faction.

Since his debut in 2016, Styles has consistently delivered instant classic matches to the WWE Universe, facing formidable opponents such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. Regarding his retirement from the company, earlier this year in an interview with Metro, The Phenomenal One made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring anytime in the near future.

During this interview, Styles also emphasized the hard work that wrestlers put into their careers and their ability to savor the time they've lost once they eventually retire. Additionally, Styles mentioned how he and his wife found enjoyment in the rehabilitation phase that followed his injury earlier this year.

With AJ Styles firmly committed to continuing his career and entertaining fans worldwide with his incredible in-ring talent, it promises to be an exciting prospect for everyone.

Also, it will indeed be captivating to see how things unfold when AJ Styles makes his long-awaited comeback in the company, and whether a highly anticipated match between Styles and Reigns will materialize at Crown Jewel 2023.

What if Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles didn't happen at Crown Jewel 2023?

It was initially reported that a match between Styles and Reigns was highly expected for Crown Jewel this year. However, after Fastlane 2023, there have been various speculations regarding new opponents for the Tribal Chief, aside from AJ Styles.

Some reports suggest that a match between John Cena and Roman Reigns is likely to take place, as the Cenation Leader has been heavily involved in a feud against the Samoan faction since his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Another emerging name in the mix is LA Knight, who could potentially face the Undisputed Universal Champion on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With The Megastar pinning Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, the possibility of a showdown between Knight and Reigns seems possible.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is expected to sow the seeds for the next challenger of The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. Additionally, it will be interesting to witness how Roman Reigns reacts to the loss of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.