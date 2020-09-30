Is Alexa Bliss Sister Abigail? Answering 10 FAQs about the WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular and successful WWE Superstars of her generation.

Before becoming a member of WWE’s main roster in 2016, Alexa Bliss was best known for her work as Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake’s manager in NXT. She also competed as an in-ring performer for the black and gold brand but she never participated in a TakeOver match.

Fast forward to 2020 and, with the exception of Asuka and WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks), no other female Superstar has achieved as much as Alexa Bliss in WWE over the last four years.

Not only is she a five-time Women’s Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion, as well as the 2018 Money in the Bank winner, but Alexa Bliss has also become one of WWE’s most marketable Superstars.

Given her level of stardom and popularity, it is only natural that WWE fans want to find out lots of information about the Moment of Bliss host.

In this article, let’s try to answer 10 Alexa Bliss-related questions that are frequently asked online.

#10 How old is Alexa Bliss?

As of the time of writing, Alexa Bliss is 29 years old. She was born on August 9, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio.

Only eight WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown are younger than Alexa Bliss right now, including Dominik Mysterio (23), Liv Morgan (26) and Sasha Banks (28).

Many of WWE’s next generation of Superstars do not begin training at the Performance Center until their late 20s, but Alexa Bliss started her WWE journey as one of the first PC recruits when the facility opened in July 2013. She was only 21 at the time.

#9 Is Alexa Bliss married?

Despite the fact that Alexa Bliss has never been married, this question appears at the top of Google’s ‘People Also Ask’ section when her name is entered into the search engine.

Alexa Bliss used to be engaged to WWE Superstar Murphy but they broke up in early 2018.

She is now dating American singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera.