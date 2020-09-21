WWE Superstars' heights (from 155cm to 221cm): How tall are Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar & Drew McIntyre?

WWE Superstars’ heights are nowhere near as important in 2020 as previous generations.

In 2014, for example, Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 after following up his victory over Triple H with a win over Batista and Randy Orton in the main event.

At 178cm, Bryan is one of the shortest WWE World Champions of all time. Granted, WWE still makes fun of his height in certain storylines – his 2015 rivalry with Sheamus springs to mind – but Bryan’s size has not stopped him from achieving a huge amount of success in his WWE career.

In contrast, the likes of The Big Show and Kane have cemented their statuses as two of the best big men in WWE history, while another tall Superstar – Shane McMahon’s right-hand man, Jordan Omogbehin – has recently started making appearances on RAW.

In this article, let’s take a look at the heights of every WWE Superstar who appears on RAW and SmackDown, as well as the part-time performers who are listed as active Superstars on the company’s website.

#5 WWE Superstars' heights (155cm-168cm)

It should come as no surprise that Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega are the two shortest Superstars on the WWE roster right now.

Advertisement

Bliss has been nicknamed Little Miss Bliss and Five Feet of Fury for several years, while Vega’s height has been mocked on multiple occasions on WWE television, including when her real-life husband – fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black – sat down during a promo in NXT to speak to her on the same level.

Female Superstars’ heights are almost irrelevant when it comes to challenging for top titles in WWE. Bliss and Asuka are two of the shortest women in the company, but they are also two of the most decorated Champions of the last four years.

Kalisto and Rey Mysterio are the shortest male Superstars on RAW and SmackDown right now. However, that honor would have gone to Drake Maverick (163cm) before his move to NXT earlier in 2020.

For what it is worth, former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle is 135cm.

Alexa Bliss - 155cm

Zelina Vega - 155cm

Ember Moon - 157cm

Nikki Cross - 157cm

Asuka - 160cm

Dana Brooke - 160cm

Liv Morgan - 163cm

Mandy Rose - 163cm

Mickie James - 163cm

Ruby Riott - 163cm

Carmella - 165cm

Naomi - 165cm

Natalya - 165cm

Sasha Banks - 165cm

Bayley - 168cm

Becky Lynch - 168cm

Kalisto - 168cm

Rey Mysterio - 168cm