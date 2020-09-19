WWE Superstars' weights (from 156 lbs to 385 lbs): How much do Big Show, Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns weigh?

In the same way that actors lose and gain weight for movie roles, plenty of WWE Superstars have altered their diet in an attempt to change their lifestyle and appearance.

The most famous example is, of course, The Big Show. The seven-foot Superstar was billed at 500 lbs for much of his WWE career before losing over 100 lbs as part of his drastic transformation in 2016-17.

In contrast, some WWE Superstars have been encouraged to gain weight in the early stages of their careers, including the likes of CM Punk and Street Profits member Montez Ford.

Now that WWE is no longer considered to be “The Land of the Giants”, Superstars of all shapes and sizes have achieved success over the last couple of decades in WWE – from Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan to larger Superstars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Excluding WWE’s female Superstars, whose weights are not announced before matches, let’s take a look at how much every current RAW and SmackDown Superstar weighs.

Disclaimer: Unless stated, all weights have been obtained from Superstars’ profile pages on WWE’s official website.

#6 WWE Superstars’ weights (156 lbs to 205 lbs)

This list only focuses on Superstars from WWE’s top two shows, RAW and SmackDown, but there are still plenty of former 205 Live Superstars who appear in the first category.

The lightest Superstar on the roster right now, one-time Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, lost a lot of weight before joining WWE in 2016, as you can see in the Instagram post above.

It is worth bearing in mind throughout this article that WWE – and wrestling promotions in general – often exaggerate the weights of performers to make them seem bigger than they actually are.

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2019 that he was once billed at 200 lbs, even though he is around 160-165 lbs and he has never weighed more than 190 lbs.

Akira Tozawa - 156 lbs

Kalisto - 170 lbs

Lince Dorado - 170 lbs

Gran Metalik - 175 lbs

Rey Mysterio - 175 lbs

Mustafa Ali - 182 lbs

Ricochet - 188 lbs

Drew Gulak - 193 lbs

Humberto Carrillo - 198 lbs

Dominik Mysterio - 200 lbs

Shorty G - 202 lbs

Angel Garza - 205 lbs

Cedric Alexander - 205 lbs

Xavier Woods - 205 lbs