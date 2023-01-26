Is Bad Bunny confirmed for WWE 2K23?

It was recently announced that WWE 2K23 would feature John Cena as its cover star. But it looks like he will not be the only mainstream name in the game, as he is also joined by Bad Bunny.

The Stamford-based promotion is not new to having celebrities and other mainstream names involved in their product. The Puerto Rican rapper was one of the most recent personalities to make sporadic appearances in the company. Last year, he entered the Royal Rumble at number 27 and had an impressive showing. This year, the rapper will continue to be part of the company in a different capacity.

As announced, WWE 2K23 will offer three editions, Deluxe, Icon, and Standard, with three different covers. Those who will pre-order the Standard and Cross-Gen bundle or avail of the Deluxe or Icon Edition at launch can play as Bad Bunny. A pre-order bonus will include a special Ruby tier MyFaction card for the award-winning rapper.

WWE 2K23 will be out on March 17, 2023, but players who pre-ordered the Icon and Deluxe editions will get three-day early access starting March 14, 2023.

Bad Bunny was also present in the WWE 2K23 cover announcement video alongside John Cena

Cena may be the primary focus of this year's WWE 2K game cover, but some other prominent stars also joined him in announcing the special moment.

Bad Bunny and an "Invisible Cena" were the ones who welcomed fans for the cover video announcement. Another mainstream personality who joined the rapper was social media influencer Logan Paul, who was "coaching" the invisible Peacemaker actor. Triple H and United States Champion Austin Theory were other superstars who appeared in the package.

Besides some new features, WWE 2K23 will also have notable John Cena matches as part of the showcase mode. Interestingly, the bouts featured in the game are where The Cenation Leader came up short. Hence, players will play as the superstar's opponents.

Despite his accomplishments inside and outside the ring, along with those in Hollywood, John Cena remained humble and expressed gratitude for being on the cover for WWE 2K23. He wrote:

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!"

It will be interesting to see how this year's WWE 2K title compares to its predecessors and if Bad Bunny will also be seen in the Stamford-based promotion in real life.

