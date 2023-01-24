Which matches will feature in the WWE 2K23 showcase of John Cena?

The WWE 2K23 showcase will consist of numerous John Cena matches throughout his illustrious 20-year career as a superstar. Interestingly, fans will not play as the cover star but as his opponents.

The 16-time World Champion is one of the most well-known WWE Superstars there is. In his two-decade-long wrestling career, first appearing on live television in 2002 against Kurt Angle, he has faced numerous legends in the wrestling business, like The Rock, The Undertaker, and more.

Although The Cenation Leader has become victorious in most of his memorable matches, he still came out defeated in some of them. As it turns out, WWE 2K23 will feature some of the matches where John Cena tasted defeat.

Based on the official showcase trailer for the game, six matches have been confirmed so far. The matches in the WWE 2K23 showcase include John Cena's debut match against Kurt Angle in SmackDown 2002, John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam in ECW One Night Stand in 2006, SummerSlam 2008 match between John Cena and Batista, John Cena vs. The Undertaker in WrestleMania 34, and John Cena's SummerSlam 2021 match against Roman Reigns.

This year's WWE 2K game is available in three different editions and new features have also been added to the game.

Aside from the WWE 2K23 showcase trailer, John Cena was also joined by notable names on the cover video

There have already been rumors about the 16-time World Champion becoming the cover star for this year's WWE 2K game, but the official announcement video still excited fans as it also featured a number of celebrities and superstars.

Mainstream personalities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny appeared in the video with the "invisible" Cena. Interestingly, fans will also have a chance to play as the Puerto Rican rapper in the game. WWE Superstars like Austin Theory and Triple H also appeared towards the end of the video.

After the official announcement video, John Cena expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to grace the cover of WWE 2K23 and shared his excitement for the fans who will play the game.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to 'career mode.' Excited for every player to take this journey!"

Which matches of John Cena do you want to be included in the WWE 2K23 showcase? Share your picks below.

