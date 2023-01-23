Who were the celebrities and superstars that featured in John Cena's WWE 2K23 cover video?

John Cena's 2K23 cover reveal video dropped today, and it's no wonder why several notable names from the sport and mainstream media joined this year's video game cover star.

The identity of the star, who will be featured in this year's WWE 2K game, had already been rumored for a while. Hence, the reveal was not the most surprising for some. Still, that doesn't mean the official video announcement was any less interesting, and it remains something fans should not miss out on.

In the first half of the WWE 2K23 cover reveal video, Cena himself stuck to his catchphrase of "You Can't See Me." Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny welcomed fans.

Interestingly, one of John Cena's rumored WrestleMania opponents and social media star Logan Paul was present where the two were "working out." Another possible rival to the 16-time world champion who appeared was Austin Theory, where the latter was even "lifted" by the invisible character.

At the end of the video, Triple H and Bad Bunny were seen walking away while John Cena continued playing the game. Hilariously, the WWE 2K23 cover star was even confused when the two were able to see him.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!"

Other superstars that will appear in the game include Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more. The Deluxe and Icon Editions of the game are scheduled for worldwide release on March 14, followed by Standard and Cross-Gen on March 17.

John Cena is nothing but grateful to be the WWE 2K23 cover star

The 16-time world champion has managed to capture the attention and admiration of people due to his recent performances in movies. Hence, it's no wonder why he landed his second 2K cover.

In an article by WWE, Cena shared how excited he was to showcase his career to fans through the means of the video game before expressing his gratitude for being at the front.

“It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase,” said John Cena. “2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23.”

How do you feel about Cena gracing the cover of WWE 2K23? Share your thoughts below.

