Is Becky Lynch gone from WWE for good? Massive clue on her future revealed

Becky Lynch's last match on WWE before her contract expired was on the May 27th, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW against Liv Morgan. She invoked the rematch clause on her deal following King and Queen of the Ring but failed to win back the title from Morgan.

As of now, no news of her new contract has surfaced. Fans have even wondered if she will jump ship to AEW, but that seems too far-fetched for some. 'The Man' herself has claimed she wants to be with WWE, but at that point, no one from the company had approached her with a new contract.

While the WWE Universe hopes she will return to the squared circle, Lyra Valkyria may have given an indication of Lynch's future. In a backstage segment of the latest episode of WWE RAW, Valkyria revealed that even though Lynch lost, she will take her defeat and come back around stronger.

Considering Valkyria mentioned Lynch will come back around, it's possible WWE and 'Big Time Becks' haven't parted ways for good and talks of a new contract are underway.

Apart from that, Lynch took to social media after last week's RAW to reveal that the story would continue. WWE retweeted that, sending another indication of Lynch's future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Becky Lynch has taken an extended period of leave

Although 'The Man' has taken a hiatus from WWE, it's not a short one. Becky Lynch did fill in for the vacant Women's World Championship on short notice, but now, she could be away for a while.

It's been reported by Dave Meltzer that 'The Man' plans to be with her husband, Seth Rollins, and daughter for a while and maybe explore other avenues outside wrestling:

"Becky Lynch didn't renew. Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it's not like a short period of time. She was looking for a long period of time out. Probably, if he's (Seth Rollins) not on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road. They can't be hurting for money or anything where they need it right now and maybe she's looking at other things or maybe she's not. But she should be a free agent as of, I think a couple of days from now."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' previous contracts expired around the same time, but The Visionary has reportedly signed a new contract.