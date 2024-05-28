Is Becky Lynch quitting the WWE? Exploring The Man's Hall of Fame worthy career in the company

Becky Lynch's WWE contract will reportedly expire on June 1, 2024. She seemingly competed in her last match as part of her current deal on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, against Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match. Even though she lost, fans cheered her on until the end.

Now that the match is over the big question among fans is, is Becky Lynch quitting the WWE? This has been on fans' minds ever since word got out about her contract's expiration date and that she hasn't signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, she had revealed a while back that no one from the company had spoken a word to her about a new contract.

Well, the answer could be no, Lynch is not leaving. After losing the Steel Cage Match, The Man took to social media to let fans know her story would "be continued" soon and WWE retweeted it. This could be an indication that The Man could be taking a short hiatus, before eventually returning to the company.

A recent report revealed that Lynch's offered contract could be the highest financial package for any female in the pro wrestling industry. The deal is yet to come up and she is yet to sign on the dotted line, but she is not leaving for good or jumping ship.

Big Time Becks clarified that she wants to stay with WWE and WrestleMania XL wasn't her last.

A look at Becky Lynch's WWE journey so far

Becky Lynch worked a two-year developmental deal with WWE in April 2013, and her first televised match was on the June 26, 2014, episode of NXT. During her time with the developmental brand, she worked with many of today's top stars, including Bayley, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), and Charlotte Flair.

She made her main roster debut in July 2015 on Monday Night RAW. She had already become a fan-favorite by then, and working during the Women's Revolution propelled her career massively. During the 2016 Draft, she was the first woman drafted to the blue brand, and on September 11, 2016, she won a Six-Pack elimination challenge to become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion.

One of the biggest moments of Becky's career came in 2018 when Nia Jax accidentally broke Lynch's nose. Becky Lynch rose to new heights overnight as she stood in the middle of the audience with a bloodied nose, and this left an impression on the fans. There have been times The Man credited that moment for truly making her a success with the WWE Universe.

She became one of the first women to main event WrestleMania alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. During her WWE career, Lynch has won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship, making her the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion. She recently held the Women's World Championship before losing it to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring.

