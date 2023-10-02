Is Beth Phoenix still in WWE? What we know following Edge's AEW debut

It’s been a few hours since Edge made his AEW debut, and fans have already begun asking about Beth Phoenix’s employment status. The Glamazon and The Rated-R Superstar briefly worked a program together against The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2023.

At the time of the writing, Beth Phoenix is very much on WWE’s payroll. The Hall of Famer has made a few special appearances during the past year. Her latest appearance transpired on the night her husband bid goodbye to WWE in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Beth Phoenix was in attendance for Edge’s farewell match against Sheamus on the August 18 episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar and the Celtic Warrior put on a banger in front of a red-hot crowd at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Edge picked up the win following a spear and bid goodbye to a career that saw him win multiple world titles, two Money in the Bank victories, two Royal Rumble wins, and a Hall of Fame induction in 2012, among other accolades.

The 49-year-old star made his AEW debut at WrestleDream under his real name, Adam Copeland. He showed up following the 2-out-of-3 falls main event between TNT Champion Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

Did Edge leave a secret message for Beth Phoenix before AEW debut? Know the story

Edge arrived to a thunderous ovation at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the WrestleDream main event. The Rated-R Superstar brought his iconic Metalingus theme song before confronting his friend Christian inside the ring.

Beth Phoenix took to Twitter after her husband’s debut to reveal he had left a cheeky note. The Rated-R Superstar told his wife he was taking their dog for a walk and would be back in a few, capitalizing three letters to spell AEW.

Tony Khan confirmed at the post-WrestleDream scrum Edge will work a full-time schedule. His first Dynamite appearance is set for this Wednesday. He’ll also work Collision this Saturday. His AEW in-ring debut will take place against Luchasaurus at the October 10 Dynamite.

